3D printing Midwest RepRap Festival returns to Michiana for 11th year

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - 3D Printer operators and enthusiasts delight as the Midwest RepRap Festival, or MRRF, returns to Goshen.

3D printing companies, state-of-the-art RepRap 3D printers, and the 3D printing community worldwide converge on the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds for the 11th annual fest.

“John and I have worked very hard to keep this to be a fun, family-friendly event where you can come out and learn about 3D printing,” said Sonny Mounicou, a partner at MRRF. “It’s free, so for the price of gas, you can come out and see what this is all about, and maybe it’s for you, maybe it’s not. Even if you’re not interested in printing, you can see what other people are doing with it and get ideas of what you may be able to do, and that’s the best thing about it.

The RepRap project, or self-replicated manufacturing machine, was started by English Professor Adrian Bowyer in the mid-2000s to help share 3D printing with the world.

“And so the goal of RepRap was to make printers that could make themselves,” Mounicou said. “The designs, codes, and software are shared so more people can join in.”

As MRRF has grown, they are proud that they have been able to provide a home for the 3D printing community.

“We started this festival to celebrate the open-source 3D printing community,” Mounicou said.

3D printed items aren’t just used as toys or trinkets but devices that can help those with disabilities.

“I’m talking about a charity that I run called The Controller Project, where we use 3D printing and volunteers all over the world to help gamers with disabilities be able to play; people who are missing fingers and people with muscular dystrophy,” said Caleb Kraft, Senior Editor of Make Magazine. “A lot of them just need a little help, and so there are millions of people who need this stuff. Our most common request is people who only have one hand.”

Over 2,000 people are expected to attend, and 40 sponsors help put this festival on, with around 200 attendees setting up booths and showcasing their work.

“It’s a great community,” said Matt Stultz, Community Manager at LightBurn Software. “We’re all here to support each other; everything is very open. Even if you know nothing about 3D printing, come on out, talk to us. We’re all so passionate and so excited; we want to answer everyone’s questions and let them know more about 3D printing, laser cutting, CNC machines, the whole thing; just come to MRRF. It’s a blast.”

You’ll still get a chance to enjoy the fest, as it wraps up on Sunday with 3D battle races starting at 11 a.m. and 3D drag races at noon.

