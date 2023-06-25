3 killed in crash on I-94 in LaPorte County

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people are dead following a Saturday morning crash on I-94 in LaPorte County.

According to Indiana State Police, troopers were dispatched just before 8:40 a.m. to the area of I-94 eastbound at the 36.4 mile marker to investigate a two-vehicle crash.

Police say that one car had stopped on the inside shoulder waiting for roadside assistance when it was struck at a high rate of speed by the second car.

The driver of the first car was able to escape, but his three passengers — all from North Carolina — remained trapped inside and died on the scene. Toxicology results for the crash are currently pending.

