3 killed in crash on I-94 in LaPorte County

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people are dead following a Saturday morning crash on I-94 in LaPorte County.

According to Indiana State Police, troopers were dispatched just before 8:40 a.m. to the area of I-94 eastbound at the 36.4 mile marker to investigate a two-vehicle crash.

Police say that one car had stopped on the inside shoulder waiting for roadside assistance when it was struck at a high rate of speed by the second car.

The driver of the first car was able to escape, but his three passengers — all from North Carolina — remained trapped inside and died on the scene. Toxicology results for the crash are currently pending.

