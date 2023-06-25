3 hurt after off-road vehicle crash in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One person suffered serious injuries and two others were hurt after an off-road vehicle crashed Saturday night in Cass County.

The crash happened just after 8:35 p.m. in the 16000 block of Donnell Lake Street in Penn Township. Deputies say a 34-year-old Vandalia man was driving the off-road vehicle when he reportedly lost control of it while turning.

The off-road vehicle went off the road, up an embankment, and struck a tree before turning on its side.

One of the passengers, a 30-year-old Goshen man, was taken to Memorial Hospital in South Bend but was later moved to a hospital in Indianapolis to be treated for his injuries. His current condition is unknown.

Two other passengers, a 23-year-old from Niles and a 24-year-old from Elkhart, were treated on scene for minor injuries. No injuries were reported to the driver.

Police say alcohol appears to be a contributing factor in this crash. Meanwhile, no one was wearing a seatbelt.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Penn Township Fire Department, Pride Care Ambulance, Cassopolis Village Police, Pokagon Tribal Police, and Michigan State Police.

