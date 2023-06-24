Saturday Morning Sitdown: 35th annual British Car Show

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Michiana Brits British Car Enthusiasts Club is inviting you to join them on Sunday at their 35th Annual British Car Show.

The popular car show takes place on the campus of Saint Mary’s College from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests will find all types of British vehicles, from old to new, at the event.

Admission is free to the public, and so is parking! You are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items for the “Help Michiana Brits Drive-Out Hunger” donation to the Food Bank of Northern Indiana.

Jack Springgate was joined by Randy Glanders and Larry Palguta from Michiana Brits on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to learn more about this year’s show. To find out what you should expect, watch the video above!

For more information on Michiana Brits, click here.

