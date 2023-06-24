Pet Vet: Important pet health documents

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Pet health documents are important, just like your own medical records.

Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning during our annual Shred-A-Thon to highlight some important items you don’t want to shred.

If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-PETS-VETS or you can send him an email at michianapetvet@comcast.net.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.