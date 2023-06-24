Lee ‘Ray’ Comer honored with memorial tournament and new pickleball courts

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Venues, Parks, and Arts has honored Lee “Ray” Comer with brand-new pickleball courts, and a tournament named after him.

Comer devoted himself to working for the city of South Bend for 23 years, including refereeing local basketball games and pickleball competitions.

That’s why a ribbon cutting ceremony was held Saturday morning at Boehm Park for the newly put in pickleball courts and tournament named in his honor.

“You know it just warms my heart it just really does, and there is not a day that goes by that I don’t think of him, and I know that I’ll see him again one day and I’ll say, ‘oh my gosh Ray did you see it?’ And I know he is. I know he’s seeing it,” said Lisa Comer, wife of the late Lee “Ray” Comer.

The public is invited to enjoy the Ray Comer Pickleball Courts during park hours.

