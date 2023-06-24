Advertise With Us

Lee ‘Ray’ Comer honored with memorial tournament and new pickleball courts

Lee Ray Comer Pickleball Courts
Lee Ray Comer Pickleball Courts(news)
By Samantha Albert
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Venues, Parks, and Arts has honored Lee “Ray” Comer with brand-new pickleball courts, and a tournament named after him.

Comer devoted himself to working for the city of South Bend for 23 years, including refereeing local basketball games and pickleball competitions.

That’s why a ribbon cutting ceremony was held Saturday morning at Boehm Park for the newly put in pickleball courts and tournament named in his honor.

“You know it just warms my heart it just really does, and there is not a day that goes by that I don’t think of him, and I know that I’ll see him again one day and I’ll say, ‘oh my gosh Ray did you see it?’ And I know he is. I know he’s seeing it,” said Lisa Comer, wife of the late Lee “Ray” Comer.

The public is invited to enjoy the Ray Comer Pickleball Courts during park hours.

For hours and information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ISP investigating serious crash on Indiana Toll Road
ISP investigating serious crash on Indiana Toll Road
Raymond Bogucki
Arrest made in deadly Benton Township house fire
Malachi Lott
Missing 12-year-old boy from South Bend found safe
First Alert Weather: Hot & Humid Saturday / Possible Storms Sunday
Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Mishawaka crash

Latest News

First Alert Weather - Saturday, June 24, 2023
First Alert Weather - Saturday, June 24, 2023
Saturday Morning Sitdown: 35th annual British Car Show
WNDU Vault: A look back at Michiana’s housing market in 1986
Saturday Morning Sitdown: 35th Annual British Car Show