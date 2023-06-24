Former ND hoops stars Laszewski, Goodwin sign summer league contracts

By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Former Notre Dame men’s basketball coach Mike Brey had a much different view and a much different role in this year’s NBA Draft.

The new assistant for the Atlanta Hawks tweeted Thursday night about being in the Green Room one year ago with Blake Wesley before he was selected No. 25 overall by the San Antonio Spurs. This year, he was on the other side of it with the Hawks.

While none of Brey’s former players were drafted Thursday night, two of them will be playing in the NBA Summer League.

Nate Laszewski signed a summer league contract with the Indiana Pacers, who will play in Las Vegas from July 7 through July 17.

The 6′10″ forward led the Irish in scoring and rebounds last year, averaging over 13 points and 7 boards per game.

The No. 3 scorer for Notre Dame last year is also heading to the Summer League, as guard Dane Goodwin signed a contract with the Sacramento Kings.

The Kings will be in action in two separate summer leagues — early July in Sacramento, and then the big one in Vegas that Laszewski and the Pacers will also be at.

Goodwin averaged over 11 points and 5 rebounds per game, shooting 38% from 3-point range.

