First Alert Weather: Two chances for showers Sunday

SATURDAY NIGHT: Increasing humidity & clouds. Widely scattered showers move in after midnight through early Sunday morning. Most will miss out on any shower chance through early Sunday morning. Low near 70F. Wind ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Two rounds of possible storms. Those scattered early morning showers will be followed by a lull in the middle of the day. The second round moves in by mid to late afternoon. One or two of these afternoon Storms may be strong or even severe with wind gusts to 40-60 mph, hail to pea to quarter size, and lightning. We’ll keep you posted as the days goes on. Some parts of Michiana will miss out on the rain chance Sunday. Tomorrow’s high will be around 85° with humid conditions. Winds will be picking up out of the Southwest 10 to 25 mph.

MONDAY: Scattered showers with a few rumbles of thunder and humid. Monday will also feature cooler high temperatures thanks to a northwest wind. Highs in the low 70s with overnight lows in the 50s. Humidity falls back down into the comfortable category Monday evening/night.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Cooler weather lingers into Tuesday with parts of Michiana staying below 70F for daytime highs. 80-degree temperatures move back in Thursday through the July 4th holiday weekend will slim rain chances.

