Elkhart Jazz Festival underway all weekend

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart is rocking, or should we say jazzing, at the Central Green for the 35th annual Jazz Festival!

Over 100 musicians are performing at one of the five stages throughout downtown Elkhart this weekend, celebrating America’s classic art form.

The festival also features food trucks, face painting, and plenty of fun for the whole family.

This year’s theme is “Strike a Chord!”

“I’m here Jazz Fest. Got to support all the local artist. I love when she does Johnny Cash, and something in the orange by Zach Ryder,” said Micah Obendorf, an attendee. “Acoustics are amazing and my mom has an amazing voice.”

For a full schedule or to purchase tickets, you can visit the Lerner Theatre during regular business hours or click here.

