Elkhart County’s ‘Hydro Hustle’ 5K kicks off July 15

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Registration is now open for the “Splash and Dash Hydro Hustle 5K” next month!

It’s hosted by Elkhart County Parks at River Preserve County Park on Saturday, July 15, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The biathlon-style race is open to anyone 12 and older and is beginner-friendly.

The course will show off the land and water trails of the Benton Spillway and Hydro Canal as participants paddle-run their way through the preserve.

It includes two stages, a 5K paddle followed by a 5K trail run, for a total of six miles. It costs $20 dollars per team or solo racer.

To register for the event,

