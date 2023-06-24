Brandywine Community Schools has discussion over controversial books

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Things got tense Friday night as some members of the Brandywine Community School Board met to discuss sexually explicit books.

Several months ago, the board discussed forming a sexually explicit book committee.

Since then, about 30 books have been pulled from the shelves.

Superintendent Travis Walker says sexually explicit content has to be pervasive throughout the entire book.

“I am just here to have my voice heard. I don’t feel like the school board is listening to parents and stakeholders of Brandywine. So, I am here to just continually show my support against books being restricted or banned and removed from the library,” says Parent Jennifer Unger.

Committee members say they are not trying to “do anything that would hurt the district” and are “trying to find a balance.”

Others say this could “open the school up to liability.”

The book “Milk and Honey,” which was brought up by board members, talks about a child being sexually assaulted and abused.

“When the question is asked, ‘What is the educational value of these books?’ as one member of the public indicated this evening. If it just reaches one student. If one student is experiencing some of this type of trouble in their life and they know that others are going through the same thing that they have a resource to turn to,” says Walker.

The committee is looking into a new policy.

“Students don’t just have free reign of those books. So, they are looking into a possible policy that can be implemented that would be uniform 7-12 [grades] and would be part of our handbook...Because there is no approved policy right now, we are kind of operating under a procedure where we are just giving parents the ability to restrict books if they so choose for their child,” says Walker.

