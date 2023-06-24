Advertise With Us

Boehm Park gets ready to cut the ribbon on new pickleball courts

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Boehm Park gets ready to cut the ribbon on brand new pickleball courts in South Bend!

South Bend Venues Parks and Arts and the Michiana Pickleball Club announced a memorial tournament in honor of Lee “Ray” Comer.

The fundraising event is happening Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the official ribbon-cutting for the new courts at 10:30 a.m.

Michiana Pickleball Club will donate proceeds from the tournament to the SBVPA Scholarship Fund to benefit families.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An update on the ospreys in the studio tower nest
David Mabry is charged in the deadly Baroda Township shooting.
Autopsy details released for Stevensville man who died in jail after fatal shooting
Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Mishawaka crash
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
2 juveniles arrested after bringing guns to Silver Beach

Latest News

Brandywine Community Schools has discussion over controversial books
Brandywine Community Schools has discussion over controversial books
Elkhart County’s ‘Hydro Hustle’ 5K kicks off July 15.
Elkhart County’s ‘Hydro Hustle’ 5K kicks off July 15
Boehm Park to cut the ribbon on new pickleball courts
Elkhart County's 'Hydro Hustle' 5K coming July 15