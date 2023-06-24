Boehm Park gets ready to cut the ribbon on new pickleball courts

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Boehm Park gets ready to cut the ribbon on brand new pickleball courts in South Bend!

South Bend Venues Parks and Arts and the Michiana Pickleball Club announced a memorial tournament in honor of Lee “Ray” Comer.

The fundraising event is happening Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the official ribbon-cutting for the new courts at 10:30 a.m.

Michiana Pickleball Club will donate proceeds from the tournament to the SBVPA Scholarship Fund to benefit families.

