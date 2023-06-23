Van Dyke Revue takes the stage at Fridays by the Fountain

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Van Dyke Revue took the stage at this week’s rendition of Fridays by the Fountain.

The summer-long concert series takes place every Friday until the end of August at Jon R. Hunt Plaza, which is located right in front of the Morris Performing Arts Center in downtown South Bend.

Guests can bring their lunches a grab a bite to eat from one of the on-site vendors.

One couple told 16 News Now why they came out to the free lunchtime event.

“A lot of older people like us like it,” said Robert Pinter and Bao Mikeal. “We dance to it, and the band is led by a father and son. They’re really good, and they play all of our favorites.”

If you couldn’t make it out there this week, mark your lunch calendar for next Friday, June 30, as Hey Annie is set to perform from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

An Elkhart man will spend over seven years behind bars after pleading guilty to receipt of...

Elkhart man sentenced over seven years for child pornography

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Jeremy Eash, 39, was sentenced on Friday to 94 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

News

According to the people who just left the health department, it’s the county council that’s...

Former SJC Health Dept. workers slam county councilwoman after slew of resignations

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Jack Springgate
According to the people who just left the health department, it’s the county council that’s bringing an unwanted political agenda into their work.

News

Preparing for the end of the federal student loan payment pause.

Preparing for the end of the federal student loan payment pause

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Moss
Payments will resume in October, but interest will start accruing as early as September.

News

Arrest made in deadly Benton Township house fire

Updated: 34 minutes ago

News

Indiana State Police investigating serious crash on Indiana Toll Road

Updated: 35 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Preparing for the end of the federal student loan payment pause

Updated: 35 minutes ago

News

SBFD Captain speaks out after fire at his home

Updated: 35 minutes ago

News

Former SJC Health Department employees speak out after resignations

Updated: 36 minutes ago

News

Van Dyke Revue takes the stage at Fridays by the Fountain

Updated: 52 minutes ago
The summer-long concert series takes place every Friday until the end of August at Jon R. Hunt Plaza.

News

Medical Moment: Eating healthy to live longer

Updated: 1 hour ago