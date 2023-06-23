Van Dyke Revue takes the stage at Fridays by the Fountain

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Van Dyke Revue took the stage at this week’s rendition of Fridays by the Fountain.

The summer-long concert series takes place every Friday until the end of August at Jon R. Hunt Plaza, which is located right in front of the Morris Performing Arts Center in downtown South Bend.

Guests can bring their lunches a grab a bite to eat from one of the on-site vendors.

One couple told 16 News Now why they came out to the free lunchtime event.

“A lot of older people like us like it,” said Robert Pinter and Bao Mikeal. “We dance to it, and the band is led by a father and son. They’re really good, and they play all of our favorites.”

If you couldn’t make it out there this week, mark your lunch calendar for next Friday, June 30, as Hey Annie is set to perform from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

