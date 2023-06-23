Third annual ‘One Day in the Sun’ event headed to Mishawaka on Saturday

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Looking for weekend plans? Why not take a mental health day on Saturday?

The third annual “One Day in the Sun” event is coming to Central Park in Mishawaka on Saturday, June 24, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will have a free picnic for the first 500 guests, Kona Ice & Bonnie Doon ice cream, a bounce house, rock painting, and so much more!

In a statement sent to 16 News Now, organizers say the event encourages the community to take a break, unwind, and reconnect.

“One Day in the Sun is centered around encouraging the community to take a mental health day by joining us for fun, hands-on activities that center around mental health while also providing mental health resources for the entire family,” said Jenny Sanders, event organizer.

Attendees can chill out in the zen garden, get their pictures taken in a photo booth, and even make bracelets.

