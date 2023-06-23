Advertise With Us

Third annual ‘One Day in the Sun’ event headed to Mishawaka on Saturday

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Looking for weekend plans? Why not take a mental health day on Saturday?

The third annual “One Day in the Sun” event is coming to Central Park in Mishawaka on Saturday, June 24, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will have a free picnic for the first 500 guests, Kona Ice & Bonnie Doon ice cream, a bounce house, rock painting, and so much more!

In a statement sent to 16 News Now, organizers say the event encourages the community to take a break, unwind, and reconnect.

“One Day in the Sun is centered around encouraging the community to take a mental health day by joining us for fun, hands-on activities that center around mental health while also providing mental health resources for the entire family,” said Jenny Sanders, event organizer.

Attendees can chill out in the zen garden, get their pictures taken in a photo booth, and even make bracelets.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This image has been edited to avoid showing the carcasses of the baby chicks who passed away.
An update on the ospreys in the studio tower nest
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
David Mabry is charged in the deadly Baroda Township shooting.
Autopsy details released for Stevensville man who died in jail after fatal shooting
2 juveniles arrested after bringing guns to Silver Beach
Public forum held for proposed restaurant at old Burns Rent-All property.
Public forum held for proposed restaurant at old ‘Burns Rent-All’ property

Latest News

Adopt a pet this Sunday at the Bridgman Open-Air Market on Sunday, June 25. Photo credit:...
Adopt a pet this Sunday at the Bridgman Open-Air Market
MJ Construction
56th annual Parade of Homes Plus underway in Elkhart County
Open house Thursday for planned MLK monuments in Benton Harbor, St. Joseph
Wednesday’s Child: Gabe the Gamer