St. Joseph Health System announces winner of annual ‘House Raffle on the Road’

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One very happy person is now the winner of a brand new Thor motor-coach.

Kellie Conway is the grand prize winner of the St. Joseph Health System’s annual “House Raffle on the Road.” The 2023 Thor Quantum WS31 Motor Coach is valued at more than $191,000!

The money raised through the raffle goes to the Oncology Service Line at the St. Joseph Health System.

“All of this is to meet our patients’ needs through the community and to be able to assist with technology transportation resource issues that they may face and be able to utilize that fund to improve that access,” said Eric Holsopple, administrator.

Raffle tickets went on sale back in March and were $150.

