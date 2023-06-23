South Bend police searching for runaway 12-year-old boy

Malachi Lott
Malachi Lott(South Bend Police Department)
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department needs your help locating a 12-year-old boy who has been reported as a runaway.

Malachi Lott was last seen on Thursday in the 1700 block of S. Scott Street. He is believed to be wearing a white and black shirt with logos, red shorts, and black tennis shoes.

Malachi is 5 feet tall and weighs 135 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or 911.

