South Bend police searching for runaway 12-year-old boy

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department needs your help locating a 12-year-old boy who has been reported as a runaway.

Malachi Lott was last seen on Thursday in the 1700 block of S. Scott Street. He is believed to be wearing a white and black shirt with logos, red shorts, and black tennis shoes.

Malachi is 5 feet tall and weighs 135 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or 911.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.