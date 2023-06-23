South Bend police searching for missing 12-year-old boy

Malachi Lott
Malachi Lott(South Bend Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department needs your help locating a 12-year-old boy who has been reported as a runaway.

Malachi Lott was last seen on Thursday in the 1700 block of S. Scott Street. He is believed to be wearing a white and black shirt with logos, red shorts, and black tennis shoes.

Malachi is 5 feet tall and weighs 135 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or 911.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

1 hurt after vehicle hits utility pole, catches fire in Cass County

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Deputies said the vehicle was heading west on Dutch Settlement when it drove over the curb, struck a utility pole, and caught on fire.

Crime

Troopers discovered suspected fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, psilocybin...

3 arrested after search warrant served in Lakeville

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Troopers discovered suspected fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, a handgun, unidentified pills, and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.

News

Elkhart Health and Aquatics Family Pickleball 2

Elkhart Health and Aquatics Commons offers special hours for family pickleball; other programs

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Samantha Albert
Pickleball is a growing sport, and finding an open court can be difficult, especially for beginners and families. That's why Elkhart Health and Aquatics commons is setting aside special hours for families to play.

News

Elkhart Health and Aquatics Pickleball- clipped version

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

1 hurt after vehicle hits utility pole, catches fire in Cass County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office called late Thursday night to Dutch Settlement Street near M-62 in Wayne Township.

Latest News

News

Beach Weather, Rain Chances Coming This Weekend

Beach Weather, Rain Chances Coming This Weekend

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Resignations, job cuts at St. Joseph County Department of Health

Several resignations, job cuts at St. Joseph County Department of Health

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
This week the St. Joseph County Board of Health announced that it's eliminating the deputy health officer position.

News

South Bend Cubs host Pride night at Four Winds Field

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Adopt a pet on Sunday at the Bridgman Open-Air Market

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Bargain Hunters Paradise in Edwardsburg now providing U-Haul services.

Bargain Hunters Paradise in Edwardsburg now providing U-Haul services

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
If you’re looking for a U-Haul in Cass County, you can now get one at Bargain Hunters Paradise!