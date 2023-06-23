South Bend native wins Miss Indiana Teen; advocates for scoliosis awareness

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Royalty returned to Michiana on Friday, as the newly crowned Miss Indiana Teen stopped by The WNDU Studios.

Keegan Connor, 16, represented South Bend just last week in the Miss Indiana Teen Pageant. Out of 67 talented girls, Keegan was given top honors.

She has an impressive platform. She travels around the state to educate people about scoliosis, or curvature of the spine.

“When I was 13, I was diagnosed with severe scoliosis,” Keegan said. “I want to be on Broadway one day. I’m a performer, so this really hit me hard. I thought I wouldn’t be able to perform. So, I created Keegan Cares Scoliosis Awareness at my website KeeganCares.com. I have a signs of scoliosis flyer that points out basic signs, so that everyone’s just aware.”

Keegan almost didn’t make it to the competition. On the day the pageant started, she had terrible stomach pain that turned out to be an emergency appendectomy! But she still made it to rehearsals on time and won the competition!

What’s next for Keegan? She’ll sing the National Anthem at the South Bend Cubs game on July 7, and she’ll compete for Miss America’s Teen in January.

For more information on Keegan Cares, click here.

