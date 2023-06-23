South Bend Cubs host Pride Night; beat TinCaps 5-1

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs took down the Fort Wayne TinCaps 5-1 at Four Winds Field, earning the Cubs their first win of the series.

It was Pride Night at Four Winds Field, with a portion of Thursday night’s ticket sales going to The LGBTQ Center in South Bend.

Things got chippy in the third inning when Yohendrick Pinango and TinCaps catcher Juan Zabala got into a shoving match and both dugouts emptied. The fight fizzled out there, with both players being tossed.

With the win, the Cubs finish the first half of the season with a 30-35 record.

The Cubs and TinCaps will meet again Friday night. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.