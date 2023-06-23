Advertise With Us

South Bend Cubs host Pride Night; beat Tin Caps 5-1

By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs took down the Fort Wayne Tin Caps 5-1 at Four Winds Field, earning the Cubs their first win of the series.

It was Pride Night at Four Winds Field, with a portion of Thursday night’s ticket sales going to The LGBTQ Center in South Bend.

Things got chippy in the third inning when Yohendrick Pinango and Tin Caps catcher Juan Zabala got into a shoving match and both dugouts emptied. The fight fizzled out there with both players being tossed.

The Cubs and Tin Caps will meet again Friday night; first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

