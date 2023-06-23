Advertise With Us

Several resignations, job cuts at St. Joseph County Department of Health

By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This week, the St. Joseph County Board of Health announced that it is eliminating the deputy health officer position.

Dr. Mark Fox, who currently serves in this role, learned about the news when he read the board’s agenda prior to its meeting.

“Well, the level of disrespect communicated by the health officer and the Board of Health and how the decision was communicated… how it was discussed in public…Whether it’s that they don’t value me personally or don’t see value to the role that I play in the department of health, I am not sure which, but they send a very strong message,” Fox said.

In a statement, St. Joseph County Council Member Amy Drake said in part, “When we hired a new full-time officer a few weeks ago, we no longer needed the two positions. That’s why the chief deputy position was eliminated.”

“They established the position to have a different focus and a different kind of enterprise to augment the efforts of the department in community health,” said Fox.

Fox also said seven people have resigned in the past month.

“They are positions that focus on health equity, birth equity, and epidemiology, which has been the target of so much venom...The political climate has made it really challenging to pursue our stated mission for a data-driven focus on health equity,” Fox said.

Drake said, “The Health Department doesn’t have to be political... Staff changes are bound to happen with changes in a new administration... but this is a big department... and those positions will be replaced.”

Fox’s last day is slated for July 21, but his contract is up in February.

