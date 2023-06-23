Preparing for the end of the federal student loan payment pause

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Borrowers, listen up: The pause on federal student loan payments is coming to an end after three and a half years.

Payments will resume in October, but interest will start accruing as early as September. Our Lauren Moss spoke with an expert from InvestED, a local nonprofit for Indiana residents, on ways to prepare your budget right now.

In March 2020, the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States, devasting our economy. To offer relief, former President Donald Trump paused federal student loan payments. It was extended 8 times, but that’s changing soon after Congress agreed on a plan to raise the debt ceiling.

InvestED’s Bill Wozniak says this will be a tough transition for many people, including recent graduates.

Wozniak says, “Three graduating classes have never been obligated to make a payment. These are some things that were basic and ordinary, but now it’s a brand-new thing for multiple graduate classes.”

40 million Americans have debt from their education, and according to NBC News, the average monthly bill is about $350. It’s a big expense for many, especially after a long pause.

3 top tips from Wozniak include:

Do not ignore messages

Understand the best repayment option for your situation.

Make sure Federal Student Aid has your current and complete contact info.

Wozniak says, “You may be eligible for things that you don’t know about, so having the information correct with the servicer is a big deal. Secondly, there are all these different repayment programs, but people don’t know about them... so we want to make sure they look at all their options.”

Keep in mind; most borrowers don’t know what they’ll owe in October as the Supreme Court still has to decide on President Biden’s plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student debt for borrowers. That decision is expected next week.

