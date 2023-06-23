One Year Later: A look at differing abortion laws in Michiana after Roe v. Wade overturned

(WNDU) - Saturday marks one year since Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court.

The decision overturned nearly 50 years of legal precedent and has given states the ability to choose how they handle abortion care.

With that, we’ve learned how divided each state can be, as abortion laws here in Michiana are very different depending on what side of the state line you’re on.

INDIANA

Right now, there’s a ban on abortion at 22 weeks. But after the court overturned Roe v. Wade, the Hoosier state adopted another law.

That law bans abortion outright with a few exceptions, such as cases of rape, incest, and serious health risks to the mother.

That law is still tied up in Indiana’s Supreme Court.

MICHIGAN

Abortion is currently banned after viability, which means a fetus could survive outside the uterus if given medical care.

Just last year, a constitutional amendment was adopted to protect abortion access in the state. Voters ruled in favor of protecting reproductive rights in the state during the midterms by voting yes on Proposal 3.

