Noise issue at Indeck Niles Energy Center believed to be fixed

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A noise issue that’s left nearby residents of the Indeck Niles Energy Center frustrated may finally be resolved.

The equipment suspected of causing the noise was shut down last month to provide some relief to affected neighbors while engineers looked further into the issue. Officials with Indeck Energy Services say engineers have since spent hundreds of hours working to identify the issue and determine the solution.

In an update sent to 16 News Now on Friday afternoon, officials say they believe they have mitigated the issue after reviewing the most recent sound assessment data.

Indeck Energy Services will continue to monitor for any changes over the coming weeks and provide any relevant updates to the city of Niles.

16 News Now had several viewers reach out to us about loud noises and vibrations coming from the power plant since March. They told us the noise from the plant was so loud at night that they couldn’t sleep.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.