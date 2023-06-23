Advertise With Us

No threat detected after South Bend bomb squad responds to ‘suspicious item’

(South Bend Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department Bomb Squad was called to a scene downtown on Friday afternoon.

According to authorities, the report of a “suspicious item” outside a building in the 100 block of S. Main Street was called in shortly after 1 p.m. The item was determined to be a piece of equipment left behind by a worker.

The department says that despite this incident not being a threat to the community, residents are encouraged to report any suspicious or unknown items out of an abundance of caution.

