Medical Moment: Eating healthy to live longer

(WNDU) - According to the CDC, the average life expectancy ins the U.S. has dropped for a second year in a row from 77 years to 76.

While COVID-19 was a main factor for the drop in life expectancy, chronic health issues like heart disease also played a part.

Now, new research shows you may be able to reduce your risk for early death by as much as 20%.

Heart disease, cancer, dementia. These are all leading causes of death in the U.S.

“There’s a growing body of evidence that shows that healthy nutrition and medically tailored meals can significantly improve overall health outcomes,” said Dr. Richard Seidman, chief medical officer at L.A. Care Health Plan.

In a recent study published in Jama Internal Medicine, researchers found people can reduce their risk for early death by nearly 20% by following diets focused on eating more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, and legumes. Researchers followed 119,000 men and women over 36 years. Those who improved their diet over time were associated with lowering their risk of dying from neurodegenerative diseases like dementia by 7%, heart disease by up to 13%, and cancer by as much as 18%.

So, what foods should you focus on for a longer life?

“There’s so much evidence that the more we eat that’s plant-based, not processed, so fresh from garden to the kitchen is the direction to lean in,” Dr. Seidman said.

So, eat more whole foods like fruits, veggies, and grains. And cook more yourself for a longer and healthier life.

70% of the sodium that American eat comes from overly processed foods or meals that are eaten out. A diet high in sodium is linked to high blood pressure and poor heart health.

