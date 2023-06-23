Lanes closed on Toll Road in Elkhart Co. due to multi-vehicle crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A multi-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon has closed westbound lanes on the Indiana Toll Road in Elkhart County.

Indiana State Police say it happened at mile marker 93, which is just east of the Elkhart 92 exit.

Westbound traffic is currently being diverted off at Exit 96 (County Road 17).

You’re asked to avoid the area, if possible.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

#TrafficAlert : Multi-vehicle crash currently has WB lanes blocked on @IndianaTollRoad at mile marker 93. This is just east of Elkhart 92 Exit.



WB traffic will be diverted off at Exit 96 CR17 pic.twitter.com/YUuL4FEF0I — Sgt. Ted Bohner (@ISPBremen) June 23, 2023

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.