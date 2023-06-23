Lanes closed on Toll Road in Elkhart Co. due to multi-vehicle crash
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A multi-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon has closed westbound lanes on the Indiana Toll Road in Elkhart County.
Indiana State Police say it happened at mile marker 93, which is just east of the Elkhart 92 exit.
Westbound traffic is currently being diverted off at Exit 96 (County Road 17).
You’re asked to avoid the area, if possible.
