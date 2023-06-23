Jury finds Berrien County man guilty of 2021 murder

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Berrien County man has been found guilty of murder after a November 2021 shooting.

Ricky Bridgeman, 37, was found guilty of the first-degree murder of Darquinn James, 33, as well as several other charges, including being a felon in possession of a firearm, interfering with an electronic monitoring device, and three counts of felony firearms.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the killing happened on Highland Avenue in Benton Harbor at the home of Betty Washington, who said Darquinn James was her on-again, off-again boyfriend. Bridgeman admitted he fled the house after shots were fired, ran to his own house across the street, cut off a jail tether, then fled the state, eluding police for about 10 months. His defense also said that there were at least three other suspects that police never looked at.

Bridgeman told the jury he was on parole at the time and cut off his tether because he feared a parole violation and did not want to go back to prison.

Bridgeman fled to North Carolina, where he was later arrested.

He is set to appear back in court for his sentencing on Sept. 11.

