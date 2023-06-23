ISP investigating serious crash on Indiana Toll Road

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Troopers with the Indiana State Police Toll Road Post are investigating a serious crash on Friday afternoon between two semis and an SUV.

It happened around 3:10 p.m. in the westbound lanes near mile marker 93 in Elkhart County. According to police, a a black 2021 Chevrolet SUV was traveling behind a white 2021 Freightliner in the right lane when traffic slowed due to a worksite west of the crash.

A gray 2020 Volvo semi that was also traveling in the right lane failed to slow down and crashed into the rear of the SUV, pushing it into the guardrail to the right and causing extensive damage. The Volvo semi then crashed into the back of the flatbed trailer being towed by the white Freightliner.

This impact caused the load of steel coils on the flatbed to break free. The Freightliner came to a rest in a paved crossover in the center median, while the Volvo came to a rest on the right shoulder.

(Indiana State Police)

The driver of the Volvo semi was entrapped due to extensive damage to the cab. After they were freed from the wreckage, they were airlifted to the hospital. After medical evaluation, the driver’s injuries were considered minor.

Meanwhile, the driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Freightliner was not injured.

Westbound traffic was diverted off at Exit 96 (County Road 17) while crews cleaned up the wreckage. All lanes were reopened sometime after 7 p.m.

🚨 #ITRALERT: UPDATE- Incident 92.9 westbound (west of Exit #96, Elkhart East Plaza). All lanes have been reopened. #StayAlert — Indiana Toll Road (@IndianaTollRoad) June 23, 2023

(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.