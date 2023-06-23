Fugitive Friday: June 23, 2023

(WNDU) - Michiana Crime Stoppers needs your help tracking down several wanted fugitives!

If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these featured individuals, you could receive a reward of $300 cash.

Erin Simmons is wanted for violation of a court order for the original conviction of invasion of privacy

Shannon Beckwith is wanted for criminal confinement, two counts of robbery, battery resulting in bodily injury and intimidation

Tuesdae Stenson is wanted for failure to appear for residential entry

Elisa Castillo is wanted for failure to appear for the original conviction of battery against a public safety official

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these wanted fugitives, call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can also submit your anonymous tip online by clicking here.

