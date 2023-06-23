Fugitive Friday: June 23, 2023

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - Michiana Crime Stoppers needs your help tracking down several wanted fugitives!

If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these featured individuals, you could receive a reward of $300 cash.

  • Erin Simmons is wanted for violation of a court order for the original conviction of invasion of privacy
  • Shannon Beckwith is wanted for criminal confinement, two counts of robbery, battery resulting in bodily injury and intimidation
  • Tuesdae Stenson is wanted for failure to appear for residential entry
  • Elisa Castillo is wanted for failure to appear for the original conviction of battery against a public safety official

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these wanted fugitives, call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can also submit your anonymous tip online by clicking here.

