Former SJC Health Dept. workers slam county councilwoman after slew of resignations

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Now to a developing story inside the St. Joseph County Health Department, which has seen seven staff members resign in just the past month.

Thursday, you heard a reaction from deputy health director Mark Fox after learning that the county health board cut his position.

We also gave you the council’s perspective, outlined in a statement from Councilwoman Amy Drake.

In the statement Amy Drake shared with us on Wednesday, she said, “By keeping politics out of the health department, I think we’re going to be able to avoid the distractions and get a lot more done.”

According to the people who just left the health department, it’s the county council that’s bringing an unwanted political agenda into their work.

“That is what they’re doing and any programming that we’re doing or conversations that we’re having about health outcomes is because it’s about a public health issue. We’re not talking about it like it’s a political issue,” said former SJC Health Equity, Epidemiology, and Data Director Cassy White.

But that’s how St. Joseph County Councilwoman Amy Drake describes what she perceives to be going on at St. Joseph County Health Department in a Facebook post from earlier this week.

She starts off by writing, “One of the reasons I ran for Council was because I opposed the Covid mandates coming out of our health department. The health department also pushed abortion and critical race theory.”

Those who’ve heard these claims from Drake before say they’re just not true.

“The fact that she’s still going on about that is indicative of the political games she’s trying to play. She’ll just use a buzzword like abortion or CRT and then give absolutely no evidence or material proof to why that is happening or what that is,” said former Public Health Coordinator Harry Gilbride.

When giving her reasoning for the resignations, she continued on the post saying quote, “Because I would not agree to promote those programs, many have decided to quit. I’m hoping the health dept can now shift from politics to promoting actual public health, like maternal infant care programs and help for type 2 diabetes.”

Well, 16 News Now talked to the person who used to be in charge of maternal and infant health programs in St. Joseph County about why she decided to quit. In part, it has to do with Drake’s role in blocking funding to maternal and infant health programs back in February.

“For me it just felt like there’s a narrative, there’s an agenda, and stories are created around them that just don’t have any basis in fact. And then it interferes with our work,” said former SJC Maternal Infant Health Initiatives coordinator Sally Dixon.

These are behaviors that all three resignees I talked to noticed even before Drake started making decisions for the county.

“We all knew Amy before she ran because she would come to every board of health meeting and just say the most psycho stuff in the public comment section. She would just go on crazy rants every time. It was really funny at first until she ran for office,” Gilbride said.

Gilbride, White, and Dixon said these seven resignations are just the start. With roughly 10% of the health department already resigned, they say more are on the way.

Here’s how all three former employees reacted when directly asked what led to their decision to quit.

“They weren’t taking public health seriously whatsoever. They were treating it like a game. They were treating people’s lives like a game. I joined the health department to improve health outcomes especially for those most in need in our community,” Gilbride said.

“We’re being disrespected. The programming we do, it’s not being talked about accurately at all, so you can’t work somewhere where that’s going on,” Dixon said.

“One council woman continues to reference ‘Marxist’ ideology and critical race theory, but even then, there’s no proof or data-driven approach to what she was referencing,” White said.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.