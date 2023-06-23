First Alert Weather: Beach Weather, Rain Chances Coming This Weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Friday will be another day with cooler temperatures and clouds. A few isolated showers will be possible, but coverage will remain low. Confidence is growing for more widespread showers on Sunday, but the lack of moisture in the atmosphere will limit totals to less than an inch. Based on the current drought monitor, it would take 3 to 6 inches of rainfall to end the drought in Michiana. Additionally, a lack of rainfall next week could create problems with dry grass and fireworks for 4th of July. Highs will range between the middle to upper 80s this weekend, cool to the upper 70s to lower 80s to start next week and warm back up to the middle 80s by Wednesday. Rain chances will stay low in the long term with a lack of moisture and larger rain-making systems.

FRIDAY: Cooler with an outside shot of a shower/thunderstorms. High 81F.

SATURDAY: Back to the heat with mostly clear skies. High 88F. Rain chances around 20%

SUNDAY: Hot afternoon with rain chances late in the day. High 89F. Rain/storm chances around 40%

