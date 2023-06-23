Elkhart police looking to identify suspect in fraud investigation

(Elkhart Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in a fraud/identity theft investigation.

Details are limited, but police say it happened at a local business at the end of April.

If you have any information that could help police, you’re asked to call Det. Hauser with the Elkhart Police Department at 574-389-4797. Anonymous tips can also be made online through the department’s website.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

