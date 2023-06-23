Advertise With Us

Elkhart man sentenced over seven years for child pornography

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man will spend over seven years behind bars after pleading guilty to receipt of child pornography.

Jeremy Eash, 39, was sentenced on Friday to 94 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

According to case documents, during a four-month period between 2021 and 2022, Eash received child pornography images and videos over the internet. At the time of his arrest, law enforcement had recovered over 1,200 images and 400 videos of child pornography from his electronic devices.

Eash was also ordered to pay $72,000 in restitution.

