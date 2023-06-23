Elkhart Health & Aquatics offers special hours for family pickleball, other programs

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Families are invited to The Commons at Elkhart Health & Aquatics every Wednesday and Friday for some family pickleball time.

The low-impact, high-energy game of pickleball continues to grow, and finding an empty court can be difficult. That’s why kids and their families are able to grab some paddles and get in on the fun two days a week, from 6 p.m., to 8:30 p.m.

The pickleball equipment is provided for free, and you play at no cost. All you have to do is sign a user agreement form at The Commons before you play.

It’s just one of the multiple free programs at The Commons at Elkhart Health & Aquatics.

“I just think parents are looking for things to do to connect with their kids, and then it’s also one of these sports that’s just like booming,” says Jamie Hancock, the community engagement operations coordinator. “Some people say, ‘I’ve never done it, but I’ve heard of it.’ This is just an opportunity for everybody to get out here and utilize our space.

“A lot of first timers, the thing is just to come out and learn how to volley,” Hancock adds. “Hit it back and forth, see how many you can get back and forth. As you start to feel comfortable, then you start to mix in the rules.”

While these hours are designated specifically for families, players of all ages are able to play pickleball during normal court hours. For those hours, and information on other programs, click here.

