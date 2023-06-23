Elkhart Health & Aquatics offers special hours for family pickleball, other programs

By Samantha Albert
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Families are invited to The Commons at Elkhart Health & Aquatics every Wednesday and Friday for some family pickleball time.

The low-impact, high-energy game of pickleball continues to grow, and finding an empty court can be difficult. That’s why kids and their families are able to grab some paddles and get in on the fun two days a week, from 6 p.m., to 8:30 p.m.

The pickleball equipment is provided for free, and you play at no cost. All you have to do is sign a user agreement form at The Commons before you play.

It’s just one of the multiple free programs at The Commons at Elkhart Health & Aquatics.

“I just think parents are looking for things to do to connect with their kids, and then it’s also one of these sports that’s just like booming,” says Jamie Hancock, the community engagement operations coordinator. “Some people say, ‘I’ve never done it, but I’ve heard of it.’ This is just an opportunity for everybody to get out here and utilize our space.

“A lot of first timers, the thing is just to come out and learn how to volley,” Hancock adds. “Hit it back and forth, see how many you can get back and forth. As you start to feel comfortable, then you start to mix in the rules.”

While these hours are designated specifically for families, players of all ages are able to play pickleball during normal court hours. For those hours, and information on other programs, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

1 hurt after vehicle hits utility pole, catches fire in Cass County

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Deputies said the vehicle was heading west on Dutch Settlement when it drove over the curb, struck a utility pole, and caught on fire.

Crime

Troopers discovered suspected fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, psilocybin...

3 arrested after search warrant served in Lakeville

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Troopers discovered suspected fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, a handgun, unidentified pills, and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.

News

Elkhart Health & Aquatics offers special hours for family pickleball, other programs

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

1 hurt after vehicle hits utility pole, catches fire in Cass County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office called late Thursday night to Dutch Settlement Street near M-62 in Wayne Township.

Latest News

News

Malachi Lott

South Bend police searching for missing 12-year-old boy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Malachi Lott was last seen on Thursday in the 1700 block of S. Scott Street.

News

Beach Weather, Rain Chances Coming This Weekend

Beach Weather, Rain Chances Coming This Weekend

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Resignations, job cuts at St. Joseph County Department of Health

Several resignations, job cuts at St. Joseph County Department of Health

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
This week the St. Joseph County Board of Health announced that it's eliminating the deputy health officer position.

News

South Bend Cubs host Pride night at Four Winds Field

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Adopt a pet on Sunday at the Bridgman Open-Air Market

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Bargain Hunters Paradise in Edwardsburg now providing U-Haul services.

Bargain Hunters Paradise in Edwardsburg now providing U-Haul services

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
If you’re looking for a U-Haul in Cass County, you can now get one at Bargain Hunters Paradise!