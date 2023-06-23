Community rallies around firefighter after blaze at home

BREMEN, Ind. (WNDU) - First responders are always there for us in a pinch, but what happens when they need help?

In response to a fire at his home, the Bremen community is coming to the aid of a South Bend firefighter and his family.

The fire, believed to have started near an outlet in the master bedroom, began Monday evening around 11 p.m. in the 2500 block of IN-331 in Bremen.

Captain Adrian Kaser says witnessing his home burn down has left him in shock, and it’s one the most challenging events his family has gone through.

“It’s hard; I mean, I’ve been in shock for days,” said Adrian Kaser, C Shift Captain for Station 8 of the South Bend Fire Dept. “Just coming back the next day was tough. When we go to fires at work, we don’t come back to those fires; we clean up and go home. You don’t really pay much attention to what happens, but now I know. It’s hard on the whole family, we’re displaced, and we’re finding things burned up that meant a lot to us, and that’s tough.”

The Kaser family was on vacation, camping close to home, when they got a call from their children saying the house was on fire.

“My first thought was I was glad no one was in there,” Kaser said. “My stepkids were smart enough just to get right out. They grabbed the cat on the way, and we had the dog, so everybody was safe, but my wife and I bought this house eight years ago, put a lot of money, remodeling, and that’s the second thing I thought, it was just tough to watch.”

Captain Kaser says he could hear his smoke alarms going off when he arrived home on Monday night.

Kaser also mentioned that the bedroom door was closed, which helped keep the fire isolated to one room until Bremen Volunteer Fire Department arrived.

When fire officials arrived, the 17-year veteran jumped into action like he was out on a call.

“I probably shouldn’t have, I probably should’ve let them do their job, but I helped get a line up to the door,” Kaser said. “They kind of looked at me crazy, but when it’s your house, and you do this for a living, it’s hard to sit back and watch, so I tried to help them get things faster, they got up to the door real quick and were able to go in, but it’s tough to watch on this side of things.”

Kaser says having a plan and being prepared for emergencies is crucial because this can happen to anyone, even a firefighter.

“Our plan was always to get straight out, don’t worry about us; everybody just get out and go out to the road,” Kaser said. “When I showed up, my stepkids were standing out there by the road, so I think they remembered everything they’ve been told growing up, and I’m glad they got out of the house.”

But despite the disaster, there’s reason for hope, as Kaser says he and his family are being well taken care of.

“People stopping by and dropping food and cleaning supplies and everything, so it’s extremely overwhelming, and I can’t even describe it; the feeling of people supporting you,” Kaser said.

Suppose you’d like to help Captain Kaser and his family pick up the pieces; Venmo @Kimberly-Kaser-1 or donate at the South Bend Firefighter Credit Union.

