Bargain Hunters Paradise in Edwardsburg now providing U-Haul services

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for a U-Haul in Cass County, you can now get one at Bargain Hunters Paradise!

The business offers essential services like U-Haul trailers, trucks, towing equipment, and support rental items. Bargain Hunters Paradise owner Christopher Johnson is proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Cass County. Bargain Hunters is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The move is part of U-Haul’s initiative to partner with independent dealers across the U.S. to support small businesses.

Bargain Hunters Paradise is located at 69821 M-62, Suite 10.

