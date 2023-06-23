Arrest made in deadly Benton Township house fire

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Investigators with the Benton Township Police Department have made an arrest in a house fire earlier this year that was ruled a homicide by arson.

Raymond Bogucki, 22, of Benton Harbor was booked into the Berrien County Jail on Friday on charges of open murder, felony murder, and arson in the first degree.

First responders were called on the morning of March 11 to a home in the 1200 block of Coolidge Avenue on reports of a fire. When they arrived, they found an unconscious 65-year-old man, identified as Wendell Hill, inside. Hill was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time, police said the circumstances surrounding the house fire were suspicious and investigated it as a homicide. Two weeks later, police ruled the cause of the fire as arson.

The Benton Township Police Department was assisted in making this arrest by the Michigan State Police, Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety, Saint Joseph Department of Public Safety, and the FBI.

