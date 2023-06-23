Advertise With Us

AG Rokita: Hoosiers urged to be wary of text message scams

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Hoosiers are being warned by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita about text message scams.

“Today’s world revolves around our phones, and scammers know it,” Attorney General Rokita said. “Hoosiers can protect themselves by being vigilant and knowing the signs when they receive fishy texts.”

Rokita’s office offered these few tips when interacting with scam text messages:

  • If you think a text might be a scam, contact the company using a phone number or website you know is real.
  • Blocking or using restricted phone settings is an easy way to stop spam text messages.
  • Don’t share any personal information over text. This is not a secure method of communication, and legitimate services won’t ask for personal information through text messages.
  • Put a freeze on your credit to prevent new accounts from being opened in your name in the event of a breach.
  • Don’t respond to spam texts. This allows scammers to know your account is active.
  • Report text scams. Forward them to 7726 (SPAM). This helps your wireless provider spot and block similar messages.

If you believe you have been the victim of a scam, Indiana residents can file a complaint with Attorney General Rokita’s office.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened Wednesday morning at the tracks near Russell Avenue and 6th Street.
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Mishawaka
Marqisha Thomas
South Bend woman sentenced to 55 years for murdering boyfriend
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: A few isolated showers through Sunday
2 injured, horse killed after SUV crashes into buggy in Marshall County
Alex McKenzie, pictured right, said his mother, Mary Mabry, was "an angel."
Son of Baroda murder victim speaks

Latest News

Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Mishawaka crash
The U.S. Coast Guard believes they have found debris from OceanGate's Titan, the tourist...
Local professor hopes submarine tragedy doesn’t deter oceanic exploration
IHSAA to adopt new classification model for four-class sports
56th annual Parade of Homes Plus underway in Elkhart County