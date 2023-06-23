AG Rokita: Hoosiers urged to be wary of text message scams

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Hoosiers are being warned by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita about text message scams.

“Today’s world revolves around our phones, and scammers know it,” Attorney General Rokita said. “Hoosiers can protect themselves by being vigilant and knowing the signs when they receive fishy texts.”

Rokita’s office offered these few tips when interacting with scam text messages:

If you think a text might be a scam, contact the company using a phone number or website you know is real.

Blocking or using restricted phone settings is an easy way to stop spam text messages.

Don’t share any personal information over text. This is not a secure method of communication, and legitimate services won’t ask for personal information through text messages.

Put a freeze on your credit to prevent new accounts from being opened in your name in the event of a breach.

Don’t respond to spam texts. This allows scammers to know your account is active.

Report text scams. Forward them to 7726 (SPAM). This helps your wireless provider spot and block similar messages.

If you believe you have been the victim of a scam, Indiana residents can file a complaint with Attorney General Rokita’s office.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.