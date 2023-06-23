Advertise With Us

Adopt a pet this Sunday at the Bridgman Open-Air Market

Adopt a pet this Sunday at the Bridgman Open-Air Market on Sunday, June 25. Photo credit:...
Adopt a pet this Sunday at the Bridgman Open-Air Market on Sunday, June 25. Photo credit: Bridgman Open-Air Market Facebook(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:19 PM EDT
BRIDGMAN, Mich. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for a sign to adopt a new pet, this is it!

The Bridgman Open-Air Market will be hosting its first pet adoption day on Sunday, June 25, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Two local rescue groups will be at the market with adoptable pets for everyone to meet and mingle with. Members of the Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan and Animal Aid of Southwestern Michigan will be on hand with dogs, cats, and to answer any questions and assist with adoptions.

The Bridgman Open-Air Market is located in the United Federal Credit Union parking lot on the corner of Lake Street and Red Arrow Highway.

