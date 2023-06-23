3 arrested after search warrant served in Lakeville

LAKEVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people were arrested Friday morning in Lakeville after a monthslong investigation into complaints of drug dealing and a suspected overdose concluded with a search warrant.

Indiana State Troopers with the ISP Bremen Post All Crimes Policing Team (ACP) served a search warrant around 5:30 a.m. at a home in the 100 block of N. Michigan Street.

Troopers discovered suspected fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, a handgun, unidentified pills, and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.

While troopers were serving this warrant, they say a black Pontiac arrived at the home and parked next to the police cars. The driver of the Pontiac, identified as 28-year-old Skylar Dunlap of Lakeville, entered the yard of the home, and was ultimately arrested for possession of a narcotic, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia. Dunlap was taken to the St. Joseph County Jail.

Skylar Dunlap (St. Joseph County Jail)

Police arrested a man inside the home, identified as 21-year-old Korbin Parrott of Lakeville, for dealing a narcotic, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a legend drug, possession of cocaine, possession of paraphernalia, and maintaining a common nuisance. Parrott was also taken to the St. Joseph County Jail.

Korbin Parrott (St. Joseph County Jail)

Another man inside the home, identified as 30-year-old Preston Pittman of Lakeville, was arrested for several active warrants out of Marshall County and Elkhart County. Pittman was taken to the Marshall County Jail.

If you have any information on illegal drug dealing activity, you’re asked to call the Indiana State Police Bremen Post ACP Team at 574-546-4900.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.