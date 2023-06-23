1 hurt after vehicle hits utility pole, catches fire in Cass County

(Cass County Sheriff's Office)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 44-year-old Buchanan woman is recovering from her injuries after a single-vehicle crash late Thursday night in Cass County.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office called just before 11:20 p.m. to Dutch Settlement Street near M-62 in Wayne Township. Deputies said the vehicle was heading west on Dutch Settlement when it drove over the curb, struck a utility pole, and caught on fire.

Fortunately, the driver was not inside the vehicle when the fire started, and she only suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. Police say the driver was wearing a seatbelt.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Pride Care Ambulance Service, the Dowagiac Fire Department, the Dowagiac Police Department, and the Pokagon Tribal Police Department.

