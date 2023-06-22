Advertise With Us

WNDU’s Alex Almanza stops by Riley High School’s broadcasting camp

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s not always about what you do for yourself, but what you’re doing for the next generation.

That’s exactly where we found one of our own on Thursday, on what’s normally his day off.

Our own Alex Almanza got the chance to go back to his alma mater Riley High School to give some tips to kids enrolled in Riley’s broadcasting camp.

“They’re taking away some experience, so these kids go home to their parents, and they’re like, ‘Hey I learned something cool today. I learned how to be a DJ on the station, or I learned how to pick up a camera.’ Even those little things are really important just to kind of like I said, the idea of what they might want to do after graduation,” Alex told 16 News Now.

Alex learned the basics of reporting from Riley, and now he’s a rising senior at Ball State University.

One of many telecommunications majors at the school - he’s already a proud member of the 16 News Now team!

