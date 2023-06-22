‘Strike a Chord’ at the 35th annual Elkhart Jazz Festival this weekend

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Kicking off with a free concert at the Lerner Theatre, Thursday night, the Elkhart Jazz Festival is back for its 35th summer.

The theme this year is “Strike a Chord.”

The festival is taking place at five different stages throughout downtown Elkhart all weekend long and will be showcasing more than 100 local and regional jazz musicians.

According to organizers approximately 20,000 people come together for Jazz Fest in the “band instrument capital of the country,” with visitors being encouraged to walk the Riverwalk, shop and eat locally, and take in all that the “musical city” has to offer.

“It’s a great community hang, number one, but the music is always good, and the music continues to evolve. You know, the music today is going to be very young and vibrant. There’s a lot of just newer artists that are going to be playing,” says local musician, Jim Catalano.

Headliners this year include Mindi Abair, The Four Freshman, and Grace Kelly.

For a full schedule or to purchase tickets, you can visit the Lerner Theatre during regular business hours or click here.

