South Bend School Board approves bonds for ‘Career & Technical Center’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend School Board approved bonds that will help build a new “Career & Technical Center.”

Some community members say they are frustrated by this.

A group called Save Clay Inc. says they want the corporation to use some of the money to save Clay High School.

In April, the school board voted to close the high school as part of a facilities master plan.

On Wednesday, board members went through the formal process of securing bonds that were already approved through a 2020 referendum.

They are asking for $36 million, which will help with their plans to rightsize the district, tackle deferred maintenance projects and build a Career & Technical Center.

“And our message has been consistent. It has not changed. We have been very, very transparent. Nothing that was approved tonight is anything different...that we have stated before to the community. We said we would commission an efficiency study we did that...We said we would do a masters facilities plan, we did that. Now we need to move forward,” says Kareemah Fowler, who is the Assistant Superintendent & CFO of the South Bend Community School Corporation.

“How was this message so far from reality and where was the transparency I keep hearing about? God help this administration if you ever need to pass another referendum because the trust is gone,” says parent Jennifer Fox.

There was a motion to table the resolution, but that failed.

Some argue that there are still a lot of unanswered questions.

Now that the resolutions passed, the corporation will do a demographic study.

