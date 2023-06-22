South Bend honors four student-athletes at the Charles Black Community Center

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Four standout student-athletes are honored for their hard work in and out of the classroom.

Our own Josh Short emceed the event at the Charles Black Community Center on Thursday evening. One of the cool parts of the event is that all four students are related to each other, Marcus Northern, Derrick White, Jr., Cedric Suggs, Jr., and Markus Burton.

Burton was named “Indiana Mr. Basketball” after his stellar play on the basketball court at Penn High School. The first to win the award from the South Bend-Mishawaka area in 45 years.

Congratulations to all the students being recognized for their outstanding work. They’re staying close to home, as the four plan on attending colleges in Michiana.

