South Bend Cubs to host Pride Night at Four Winds Field

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs are giving back to the local LGBTQ community on Thursday as part of Pride Night at Four Winds Field.

A portion of Thursday night’s ticket sales will go to The LGBTQ Center in South Bend. The center, which is the only one of its kind in northern Indiana, is dedicated to building connections between LGBTQ residents and the broader community.

Tickets for the game are $12. There will also be $2 fountain sodas (24 oz.) and domestic draft beer (16 oz.) available all game long.

First pitch for Thursday night’s game against the Fort Wayne TinCaps is set for 7:05 p.m.

To purchase tickets, click here.

