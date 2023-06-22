Advertise With Us

Silver Beach Carousel bringing back annual ‘Founders’ Celebration’

This carousel started spinning here in 2010, but the history of a carousel at Silver Beach goes...
This carousel started spinning here in 2010, but the history of a carousel at Silver Beach goes back more than 100 years.(Jack Springgate)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - The Silver Beach Carousel is bringing back its annual Founders’ Celebration this year after a hiatus since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This weekend, from June 23 through June 25, attendees are invited to celebrate at the Silver Beach Carousel from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event honors Logan Drake and Louis Wallace, who spent their lives creating happy memories for millions of people for 80 years at Silver Beach Amusement Park.

Throughout the weekend, there will be music, food, souvenir sandcastles, and much more!

The Silver Beach Carousel has been in operation since 2010. Silver Beach Carousel is located at 333 Broad St.

For more information on the event, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Mabry is charged in the deadly Baroda Township shooting.
Stevensville man involved in Baroda Township shooting dies while in jail
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: Cooling a bit into the weekend
Darrah has been arrested for neglect of a dependent on June 18, 2023.
Marshall County man arrested for child neglect
The South Bend Fire Department was called to International Bakers Services at 1:45 a.m. on...
South Bend Fire Department investigating Monday morning commercial fire
It happened Wednesday morning at the tracks near Russell Avenue and 6th Street.
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Mishawaka

Latest News

Michigan residents urged to be wary of fake state ‘debt’ letters
Fruit farmers react to lack of rain in Michigan on June 21, 2023.
Fruit farmers react to lack of rain in Michigan
Upcoming blood drives in Michiana
Pete Crow-Armstrong bobblehead giveaway night at Four Winds Field