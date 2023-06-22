Silver Beach Carousel bringing back annual ‘Founders’ Celebration’

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - The Silver Beach Carousel is bringing back its annual Founders’ Celebration this year after a hiatus since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This weekend, from June 23 through June 25, attendees are invited to celebrate at the Silver Beach Carousel from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event honors Logan Drake and Louis Wallace, who spent their lives creating happy memories for millions of people for 80 years at Silver Beach Amusement Park.

Throughout the weekend, there will be music, food, souvenir sandcastles, and much more!

The Silver Beach Carousel has been in operation since 2010. Silver Beach Carousel is located at 333 Broad St.

For more information on the event, click here.

