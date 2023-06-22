Advertise With Us

Public forum held for proposed restaurant at old ‘Burns Rent-All’ property

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka residents got their questions answered on a proposed restaurant that could be coming to the city.

Owners of the Prized Pig and Bourbon Street Pizza are discussing opening a joint operation out of the old Burns Rent-All building at 332 West Mishawaka Ave.

They’re proposing a dine-in restaurant with seating for up to 120 people. The Prized Pig already has a location in Mishawaka, off Lincolnway East, near North Main Street.

Bourbon Street Pizza has locations across northern Indiana, in places like Nappanee, Culver, Plymouth, and Argos.

“The building just sticks out; it’s a great location. It’s something that we think the community will appreciate,” said Tim Harman, founder of Bourbon Street Pizza.

The next step for the restaurant group is to work with the city’s redevelopment commission later this summer. If approved, the restaurant could open next summer.

