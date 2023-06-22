Police arrest man on drug-related charges while searching for wanted woman

Manuel White
Manuel White(St. Joseph County Jail)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police arrested a South Bend man on Wednesday while they were in the process of searching for another person who was wanted.

Indiana State Police troopers and officers with the St. Joseph County Police Department were trying to locate a woman who is wanted on an active arrest warrant at a home in the 1800 block of Winston Drive in South Bend when they noticed items associated with drug use in plain view.

ISP applied for a search warrant that was granted at approximately 10 a.m. Once the warrant was served, troopers discovered fentanyl, pills identified as legend drugs, and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.

Police say five juveniles were in the home at the time of the warrant. The Indiana Department of Child Services was contacted, and the juveniles were released to a family member that came to the scene.

Manuel White, 43, of South Bend was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a narcotic, possession of legend drugs, possession of paraphernalia, maintaining a common nuisance, and neglect of a dependent.  White was taken to the St. Joseph County Jail.

The woman who is wanted on the warrant was not located.

